Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development and commercialization of therapeutics through its nanoparticle-based Mucus Penetrating Particles technology. The Company designs proprietary drug delivery technology to penetrate mucosal tissue such as the eyes, lungs, gastrointestinal tracts and the female reproductive systems. Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in Waltham, United States. “

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Northland Securities lowered their target price on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $6.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $7.58.

NASDAQ KALA opened at $0.94 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.20, a current ratio of 5.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 0.23. Kala Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.94 and a 52 week high of $9.97.

Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.18 million. Kala Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,085.43% and a negative return on equity of 141.93%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.50) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kala Pharmaceuticals will post -1.9 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Mark T. Iwicki sold 27,598 shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.80, for a total value of $49,676.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 65,463 shares of company stock valued at $109,897 over the last 90 days. 30.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 26.6% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 24,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 5,079 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Wealth Management Partners raised its holdings in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 13.8% in the second quarter. Taylor Wealth Management Partners now owns 42,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 21.9% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 30,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 5,458 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 11.6% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 66,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 6,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 12.9% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 64,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 7,418 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.52% of the company’s stock.

Kala Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics using proprietary nanoparticle-based Mucus Penetrating Particles, or MPP, technology, with an initial focus on the treatment of eye diseases. The company was founded by Justin Hanes, Robert S.

