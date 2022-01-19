Indigo Books & Music (TSE:IDG) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $3.88

Shares of Indigo Books & Music Inc. (TSE:IDG) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$3.88 and traded as low as C$3.60. Indigo Books & Music shares last traded at C$3.69, with a volume of 3,950 shares changing hands.

Separately, Cormark upped their price target on Indigo Books & Music from C$8.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$3.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$3.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7,694.76. The firm has a market cap of C$100.78 million and a P/E ratio of -3.77.

Indigo Books & Music (TSE:IDG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$238.81 million for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Indigo Books & Music Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

Indigo Books & Music Company Profile (TSE:IDG)

Indigo Books & Music Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a book and lifestyle retailer in Canada and the United States. It also offers books, toys, gifts, baby, kids, wellness, lifestyle, living, fashion, paper, home, and electronics products. The company provides its products under the OUI STUDIO, OUI Design Auria, LOVE & LORE, nÃ³ta, Wonder Co, Mini Maison, and The Littlest brands.

