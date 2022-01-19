First BanCorp. (FBP) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, January 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.33 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.06. First BanCorp. had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 27.97%. The company had revenue of $214.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.92 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect First BanCorp. to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

FBP stock opened at $16.23 on Wednesday. First BanCorp. has a twelve month low of $8.88 and a twelve month high of $16.62. The company has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. This is a boost from First BanCorp.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. First BanCorp.’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

In other First BanCorp. news, CEO Aurelio Aleman sold 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.64, for a total transaction of $951,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nayda Rivera sold 10,034 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.89, for a total transaction of $149,406.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in First BanCorp. stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) by 131.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,732 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,946 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in First BanCorp. were worth $602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 91.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FBP. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of First BanCorp. in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Hovde Group began coverage on shares of First BanCorp. in a report on Monday, December 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First BanCorp. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th.

About First BanCorp.

First BanCorp (Puerto Rico) is a holding company, which engages in the provision of personal, commercial, and corporate banking services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Mortgage Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

