Washington Trust Bancorp (WASH) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) will be releasing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, January 26th. Analysts expect Washington Trust Bancorp to post earnings of $1.00 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. Washington Trust Bancorp had a net margin of 29.92% and a return on equity of 13.83%. The company had revenue of $56.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. On average, analysts expect Washington Trust Bancorp to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of WASH stock opened at $58.71 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $56.74 and its 200 day moving average is $53.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.62 and a beta of 0.77. Washington Trust Bancorp has a one year low of $42.43 and a one year high of $60.96.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. This is an increase from Washington Trust Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Washington Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.12%.

WASH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Washington Trust Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Washington Trust Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th.

In other Washington Trust Bancorp news, EVP James M. Hagerty sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.11, for a total transaction of $120,220.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph J. Marcaurele sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.24, for a total transaction of $276,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 5.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 177,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,392,000 after buying an additional 9,302 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 113.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 2,613 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $288,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 13.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 168.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 18,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $957,000 after buying an additional 11,687 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.04% of the company’s stock.

About Washington Trust Bancorp

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial services, including business banking, personal banking and wealth management and trust services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services.

