Oragenics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN) Short Interest Update

Oragenics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,390,000 shares, a growth of 53.4% from the December 15th total of 2,210,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,370,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days. Approximately 3.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of OGEN stock opened at $0.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $53.89 million, a PE ratio of -2.72 and a beta of 0.05. Oragenics has a 52 week low of $0.43 and a 52 week high of $1.80.

Get Oragenics alerts:

Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Oragenics by 212.9% during the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 65,456 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 44,540 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oragenics during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oragenics during the third quarter worth about $86,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Oragenics during the third quarter worth about $104,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oragenics by 36.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 731,304 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 195,785 shares in the last quarter. 9.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oragenics Company Profile

Oragenics, Inc develops antibiotics for infectious diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate under development is OG716, an antibiotic for the treatment of Clostridium difficile. The company also engages in the development and commercialization of Terra CoV-2, a vaccine product candidate that provides immunity from the novel severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus.

Further Reading: What are municipal bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Oragenics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oragenics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.