Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM) and UDR (NYSE:UDR) Head-To-Head Review

Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM) and UDR (NYSE:UDR) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

Chimera Investment pays an annual dividend of $1.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.1%. UDR pays an annual dividend of $1.45 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. Chimera Investment pays out 45.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. UDR pays out 725.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Chimera Investment has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years and UDR has raised its dividend for 13 consecutive years. Chimera Investment is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Chimera Investment has a beta of 0.92, suggesting that its share price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, UDR has a beta of 0.75, suggesting that its share price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Chimera Investment and UDR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chimera Investment 82.01% 12.02% 2.70% UDR 4.75% 1.56% 0.47%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Chimera Investment and UDR’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chimera Investment $1.03 billion 3.32 $88.85 million $2.93 4.93 UDR $1.24 billion 14.55 $64.27 million $0.20 292.11

Chimera Investment has higher earnings, but lower revenue than UDR. Chimera Investment is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than UDR, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Chimera Investment and UDR, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Chimera Investment 1 2 0 0 1.67 UDR 0 4 7 0 2.64

Chimera Investment presently has a consensus price target of $14.00, indicating a potential downside of 3.11%. UDR has a consensus price target of $60.19, indicating a potential upside of 3.03%. Given UDR’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe UDR is more favorable than Chimera Investment.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

51.7% of Chimera Investment shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.4% of UDR shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Chimera Investment shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.7% of UDR shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

UDR beats Chimera Investment on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Chimera Investment

Chimera Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. It is engaged in the business of investing in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, Agency RMBS, Non-Agency RMBS, Agency CMBS, and other real estate-related assets The firm’s objective is to provide risk-adjusted returns to its investors over the long-term, primarily through dividends and secondarily through capital appreciation. The company was founded on June 1, 2007 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

About UDR

UDR, Inc. is a real estate investment trust, which owns, operates, acquires, renovates, develops, redevelops, disposes of, and manages multifamily apartment communities. It engages in the multi-family real estate investment trust business. It operates through the Same-Store Communities and Non-Mature Communities/Other segments. The Same-Store Communities segment pertains to properties that are acquired, developed, and stabilized occupancy. The Non-Mature Communities/Other segment include recently acquired, developed and redeveloped communities and the non-apartment components of mixed use properties. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Highlands Ranch, CO.

