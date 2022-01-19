Naspers Limited (OTCMKTS:NPSNY) Short Interest Up 54.2% in December

Naspers Limited (OTCMKTS:NPSNY) saw a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 29,600 shares, a growth of 54.2% from the December 15th total of 19,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 375,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NPSNY opened at $32.56 on Wednesday. Naspers has a twelve month low of $29.63 and a twelve month high of $53.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.21.

Several research firms have commented on NPSNY. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Naspers in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Naspers in a report on Monday, October 4th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company.

Naspers Ltd. operates as Internet and media group. It operates through the following business segments: Classifieds, Food Delivery, Payments and Fintech, Etail, and Edtech. The company was founded on May 12, 1915 and is headquartered in Cape Town, South Africa.

