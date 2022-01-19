Naspers Limited (OTCMKTS:NPSNY) Short Interest Up 54.2% in December

Naspers Limited (OTCMKTS:NPSNY) saw a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 29,600 shares, a growth of 54.2% from the December 15th total of 19,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 375,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NPSNY opened at $32.56 on Wednesday. Naspers has a twelve month low of $29.63 and a twelve month high of $53.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.21.

Several research firms have commented on NPSNY. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Naspers in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Naspers in a report on Monday, October 4th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company.

Naspers Company Profile

Naspers Ltd. operates as Internet and media group. It operates through the following business segments: Classifieds, Food Delivery, Payments and Fintech, Etail, and Edtech. The company was founded on May 12, 1915 and is headquartered in Cape Town, South Africa.

