National Bank Financial Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR)

Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial lowered their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Corus Entertainment in a report released on Thursday, January 13th. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.84 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.85.

Corus Entertainment has a 12-month low of C$6.93 and a 12-month high of C$14.10.

Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 22nd. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.11 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$361.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$359.50 million.

In other Corus Entertainment news, Senior Officer Douglas Donovan Murphy bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$5.71 per share, with a total value of C$28,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 251,040 shares in the company, valued at C$1,433,438.40.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ?. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th.

About Corus Entertainment

Corus Entertainment Inc is a media and content company. The Company creates and delivers quality brands and content across platforms for audiences around the world. The Company’s portfolio of multimedia offerings encompasses 45 specialty television services, 39 radio stations, 15 conventional television stations, a global content business, digital assets, live events, children’s book publishing, animation software, technology and media services.

