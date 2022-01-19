Eastern (NASDAQ:EML) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $26.41

The Eastern Company (NASDAQ:EML) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $26.41 and traded as high as $27.24. Eastern shares last traded at $26.55, with a volume of 9,832 shares changing hands.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.49 and its 200-day moving average is $26.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market cap of $166.60 million, a PE ratio of 18.96 and a beta of 1.00.

Get Eastern alerts:

Eastern (NASDAQ:EML) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Eastern had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 14.64%. The business had revenue of $63.88 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. Eastern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.43%.

In other Eastern news, Director Frederick D. Disanto bought 10,000 shares of Eastern stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.22 per share, for a total transaction of $232,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James A. Mitarotonda bought 44,020 shares of Eastern stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.22 per share, with a total value of $1,022,144.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 14.84% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Eastern by 6.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the period. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eastern by 6.7% in the third quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Eastern by 0.4% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 417,765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,511,000 after acquiring an additional 1,721 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Eastern by 50.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,884 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,980 shares during the period. Finally, Cove Street Capital LLC bought a new stake in Eastern during the third quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Institutional investors own 57.83% of the company’s stock.

Eastern Company Profile (NASDAQ:EML)

The Eastern Co engages in the design, manufacture and sale of industrial hardware, security products and metal products. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Solutions and Diversified Products. The Engineered Solutions segment consists of Big 3 Precision. The Diversified Products segment consists of Frazer & Jones; Greenwald Industries (“Greenwald“); and Argo EMS.

Read More: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Eastern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.