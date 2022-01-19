West Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WTBA) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $30.41

Shares of West Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTBA) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $30.41 and traded as high as $32.60. West Bancorporation shares last traded at $31.70, with a volume of 25,683 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of West Bancorporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th.

The company has a market capitalization of $524.79 million, a PE ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

West Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WTBA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.05. West Bancorporation had a net margin of 40.27% and a return on equity of 19.33%. The company had revenue of $26.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that West Bancorporation, Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. West Bancorporation’s payout ratio is currently 34.66%.

In other West Bancorporation news, CFO Douglas R. Gulling sold 3,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.50, for a total transaction of $112,694.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Patrick J. Donovan bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $32.61 per share, with a total value of $32,610.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 6,349 shares of company stock valued at $206,668. 3.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of West Bancorporation during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of West Bancorporation by 128.4% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of West Bancorporation by 157.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 2,421 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of West Bancorporation by 101,060.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 5,053 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of West Bancorporation by 215.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 4,489 shares during the period. 39.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About West Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WTBA)

West Bancorp, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through its subsidiary, West Bank. It offers personal banking, business banking, and investments and trust. The firm operates in the following markets: central Iowa, which is generally the greater Des Moines metropolitan area; eastern Iowa, which includes the area surrounding Iowa City and Coralville; and southern Minnesota, which includes the cities of Rochester, Owatonna, Mankato, and St.

