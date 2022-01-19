Beazley (LON:BEZ) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $400.65

Shares of Beazley plc (LON:BEZ) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 400.65 ($5.47) and traded as high as GBX 494.10 ($6.74). Beazley shares last traded at GBX 493 ($6.73), with a volume of 896,933 shares changing hands.

A number of equities analysts have commented on BEZ shares. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 429 ($5.85) price objective on shares of Beazley in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 490 ($6.69) price objective on shares of Beazley in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Beazley in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Beazley from GBX 458 ($6.25) to GBX 495 ($6.75) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 444.11 ($6.06).

The company has a market capitalization of £3.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.92. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 434.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 400.65. The company has a current ratio of 10.81, a quick ratio of 8.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.74.

Beazley plc provides risk insurance and reinsurance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Cyber & Executive Risk segment underwrites management liabilities, such as employment practices risks and directors and officers, cyber and technology, and media and business services.

