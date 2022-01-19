Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $3.20 Per Share, Truist Financial Forecasts

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) – Investment analysts at Truist Financial lifted their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for Callon Petroleum in a research note issued on Friday, January 14th. Truist Financial analyst N. Dingmann now expects that the oil and natural gas company will earn $3.20 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $3.11. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Callon Petroleum’s Q4 2022 earnings at $3.11 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $11.55 EPS.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $552.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.44 million. Callon Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 40.51% and a negative net margin of 25.79%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on CPE. MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum from $69.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Callon Petroleum from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Callon Petroleum from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Callon Petroleum presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.50.

Shares of Callon Petroleum stock opened at $53.86 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $52.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01. Callon Petroleum has a twelve month low of $12.22 and a twelve month high of $65.45. The stock has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.81 and a beta of 2.97.

In other news, major shareholder Bpp Energy Partners Llc sold 193,605 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.37, for a total value of $10,719,908.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director S P. Iv Johnson sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.21, for a total transaction of $71,052.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 196,005 shares of company stock worth $10,842,213 in the last 90 days. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Callon Petroleum in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Callon Petroleum by 80.0% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 900 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Callon Petroleum by 100.0% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Callon Petroleum during the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Callon Petroleum during the third quarter worth approximately $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.40% of the company’s stock.

Callon Petroleum Co engages in the exploration, development, acquisition and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It focuses on unconventional oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded by Sim C. Callon and John S. Callon in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

