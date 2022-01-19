Wipro Limited Forecasted to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $0.30 Per Share (NYSE:WIT)

Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2022 EPS estimates for Wipro in a note issued to investors on Thursday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Agarwal now forecasts that the information technology services provider will earn $0.30 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.29.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on WIT. Morgan Stanley raised Wipro from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Wipro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Wipro from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Wipro presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.62.

WIT stock opened at $8.38 on Monday. Wipro has a 12-month low of $6.09 and a 12-month high of $9.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.94. The firm has a market cap of $45.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.66.

Wipro (NYSE:WIT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 11th. The information technology services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). Wipro had a return on equity of 20.50% and a net margin of 16.25%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 24th. Investors of record on Monday, January 24th will be paid a $0.012 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 21st. Wipro’s dividend payout ratio is 3.45%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Wipro by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,242,376 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $134,590,000 after purchasing an additional 383,028 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Wipro by 104.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,915,074 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $61,820,000 after purchasing an additional 3,527,569 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Wipro by 49.9% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,275,164 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $55,409,000 after purchasing an additional 2,087,758 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Wipro by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,617,287 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,941,000 after purchasing an additional 620,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Wipro by 60.7% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,831,448 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,002,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068,990 shares during the last quarter. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wipro Ltd. is a global information technology, consulting and outsourcing company, which engages in the development and integration of solutions. It operates through the Information Technology Services, India State Run Enterprise (ISRE), and Information Technology Products segments. The Information Technology Services segment provides a range of IT and IT-enabled services, which include digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology consulting, IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, global infrastructure services, analytics services, business process services, research and development, and hardware and software design to enterprises worldwide.

