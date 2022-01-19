Cormark Comments on Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (TSE:CF)

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. (TSE:CF) – Analysts at Cormark upped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Canaccord Genuity Group in a research report issued on Monday, January 17th. Cormark analyst J. Fenwick now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $2.49 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.30.

Get Canaccord Genuity Group alerts:

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Echelon Wealth Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Canaccord Genuity Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Canaccord Genuity Group from C$19.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th.

CF stock opened at C$15.45 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$15.12 and its 200-day moving average is C$14.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.14. The company has a market cap of C$1.63 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.49. Canaccord Genuity Group has a twelve month low of C$10.88 and a twelve month high of C$16.62.

Canaccord Genuity Group (TSE:CF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported C$0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.41 by C$0.17. The business had revenue of C$475.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$430.70 million.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 25th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. Canaccord Genuity Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.59%.

Canaccord Genuity Group Company Profile

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc, a full-service financial services company, provides investment solutions, and brokerage and investment banking services to individual, institutional, corporate, and government clients. It operates in two segments, Canaccord Genuity Capital Markets and Canaccord Genuity Wealth Management.

Read More: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?



Receive News & Ratings for Canaccord Genuity Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canaccord Genuity Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.