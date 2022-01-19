Aareal Bank (ETR:ARL) Given a €28.30 Price Target by Kepler Capital Markets Analysts

Kepler Capital Markets set a €28.30 ($32.16) price objective on Aareal Bank (ETR:ARL) in a research note released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

ARL has been the subject of several other reports. Warburg Research set a €32.30 ($36.70) price target on Aareal Bank in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Nord/LB set a €29.00 ($32.95) price target on Aareal Bank in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €27.00 ($30.68) price target on Aareal Bank in a report on Friday, November 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €27.12 ($30.82).

ETR:ARL opened at €27.52 ($31.27) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion and a P/E ratio of -33.97. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of €28.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of €25.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 248.77. Aareal Bank has a 1-year low of €17.86 ($20.30) and a 1-year high of €29.90 ($33.98).

Aareal Bank AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financing, software products, digital solutions, and payment transaction applications for the property sector and related industries in Germany and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Structured Property Financing, Banking & Digital solutions, and Aareon.

