DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:DWS) Given a €45.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €45.00 ($51.14) price objective on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:DWS) in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Barclays set a €45.00 ($51.14) target price on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a report on Friday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €43.00 ($48.86) price target on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €36.00 ($40.91) price target on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley set a €41.90 ($47.61) price target on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €50.50 ($57.39) price target on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €42.85 ($48.70).

DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA stock opened at €38.62 ($43.89) on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €36.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is €37.39. DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA has a 12 month low of €31.45 ($35.73) and a 12 month high of €41.88 ($47.59). The company has a market cap of $7.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.26. The company has a current ratio of 16.23, a quick ratio of 16.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

DWS Group GmbH & Co KGaA offers asset management services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions cover equities, fixed income, cash, real estate, infrastructure, and private equity, as well as a range of sustainable investments.

