LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:LXS) Given a €68.00 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a €68.00 ($77.27) target price on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:LXS) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank set a €67.00 ($76.14) target price on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €66.00 ($75.00) target price on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a €73.00 ($82.95) price objective on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, November 5th. Warburg Research set a €85.00 ($96.59) price objective on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €79.00 ($89.77) price objective on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €71.43 ($81.17).

Shares of LXS opened at €56.90 ($64.66) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €54.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €58.16. LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of €50.46 ($57.34) and a 12 month high of €67.38 ($76.57). The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.73. The company has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion and a PE ratio of 21.57.

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft, a specialty chemicals company, develops, manufactures, and markets chemical intermediates, additives, specialty chemicals, and plastics worldwide. It operates through four segments: Advanced Intermediates, Specialty Additives, Consumer Protection, and Engineering Materials.

