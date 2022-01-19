Morgan Stanley Analysts Give LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (EPA:MC) a €820.00 Price Target

Morgan Stanley set a €820.00 ($931.82) target price on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (EPA:MC) in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on MC. Barclays set a €815.00 ($926.14) price objective on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €775.00 ($880.68) price objective on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €725.00 ($823.86) price objective on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group set a €720.00 ($818.18) price objective on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, UBS Group set a €855.00 ($971.59) price objective on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a report on Monday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €762.55 ($866.53).

Shares of EPA MC opened at €673.00 ($764.77) on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is €714.13 and its 200 day moving average price is €676.68. LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne has a 1 year low of €195.45 ($222.10) and a 1 year high of €260.55 ($296.08).

LVMH MoÃ«t Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, SociÃ©tÃ© EuropÃ©enne operates as a luxury products company. The company offers champagnes, wines, and spirits under the Ao Yun, Ardbeg, Belvedere, Bodega Numanthia, Cape Mentelle, Chandon, ChÃ¢teau Cheval Blanc, ChÃ¢teau d'Yquem, Cheval des Andes, Clos des Lambrays, Clos19, Cloudy Bay, Dom PÃ©rignon, Glenmorangie, Hennessy, Krug, Mercier, MoÃ«t & Chandon, Newton, Vineyard, Ruinart, Terrazas de los Andes, Veuve Clicquot, Volcan de mi Tierra, and Woodinville brands.

