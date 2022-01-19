XPAC Acquisition (NASDAQ:XPAXU) Shares Down 0.6%

XPAC Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:XPAXU) fell 0.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $9.79 and last traded at $9.79. 8,072 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 22% from the average session volume of 10,319 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.85.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.85.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Street LLC bought a new stake in XPAC Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in XPAC Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $141,000. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. bought a new stake in XPAC Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $983,000. Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new stake in XPAC Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,475,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC bought a new stake in XPAC Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,644,000.

