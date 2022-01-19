Mercari, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCARY) Short Interest Update

Mercari, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCARY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,500 shares, a growth of 54.8% from the December 15th total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of Mercari stock opened at $21.34 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.29. Mercari has a 1 year low of $20.87 and a 1 year high of $31.97.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Mercari from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st.

Mercari, Inc develops, operates and designs Mercari, a smart phone shopping application. It provides a hassle-free and secure way to buy and sell new and used items such as electronics, jewelry, women’s clothes, game consoles, pre-owned and hand-made items, shoes and more straight from mobile devices.

