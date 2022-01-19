Monro (MNRO) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, January 26th. Analysts expect Monro to post earnings of $0.51 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The auto parts company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.07. Monro had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 4.31%. The company had revenue of $347.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $339.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. Monro’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Monro to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ MNRO opened at $56.05 on Wednesday. Monro has a twelve month low of $53.37 and a twelve month high of $72.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.81.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 6th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Monro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.80%.

In related news, Director John L. Auerbach sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total transaction of $171,792.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael T. Broderick purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $60.45 per share, for a total transaction of $151,125.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Monro stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) by 37.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 138,474 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,541 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.41% of Monro worth $8,794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Monro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.

Monro Company Profile

Monro, Inc engages in the operation of chain stores that provides automotive undercar repair and tire services. The company offers services for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension and wheel alignment. It operates under the brand names: Monro Auto Service and Tire Centers, Tire Choice Auto Service Centers, Mr.

