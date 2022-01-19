Teradyne (TER) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, January 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.28 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.16. Teradyne had a return on equity of 42.06% and a net margin of 27.59%. The business had revenue of $950.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $932.86 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. Teradyne’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Teradyne to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

TER stock opened at $155.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $156.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $133.97. Teradyne has a 1-year low of $104.05 and a 1-year high of $168.91. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $25.36 billion, a PE ratio of 29.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.38.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.53%.

In other news, Director Timothy E. Guertin sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $630,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 29,878 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.15, for a total transaction of $4,067,889.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,465 shares of company stock valued at $5,658,186. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Teradyne stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) by 13.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 650,172 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 77,756 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.39% of Teradyne worth $87,095,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 94.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum upgraded Teradyne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Teradyne from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Teradyne in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $202.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Teradyne from $172.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Teradyne from $150.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.00.

Teradyne

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of self automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

