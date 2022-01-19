Crown Castle International (CCI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, January 26th. Analysts expect Crown Castle International to post earnings of $1.63 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 21.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.56 EPS. On average, analysts expect Crown Castle International to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE CCI opened at $184.00 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $191.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $189.24. Crown Castle International has a fifty-two week low of $146.15 and a fifty-two week high of $209.87. The stock has a market cap of $79.53 billion, a PE ratio of 60.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38.

CCI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays upped their price objective on Crown Castle International from $215.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $192.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Crown Castle International from $213.00 to $208.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Bank of America upped their target price on Crown Castle International from $200.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Crown Castle International in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $162.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $200.00.

In other news, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 1,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $178.66 per share, with a total value of $198,312.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Crown Castle International stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 9.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,536,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 856,986 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 2.21% of Crown Castle International worth $1,860,558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle International Company Profile

Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

