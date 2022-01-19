GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) Given a GBX 1,400 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) has been assigned a GBX 1,400 ($19.10) price objective by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 17.71% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. UBS Group set a GBX 1,680 ($22.92) target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 2,000 ($27.29) price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Friday, January 7th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,500 ($20.47) price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline from GBX 1,565 ($21.35) to GBX 1,555 ($21.22) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,630 ($22.24) price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GlaxoSmithKline presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,610.47 ($21.97).

Shares of LON:GSK opened at GBX 1,701.20 ($23.21) on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,589.34 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,493.68. The firm has a market cap of £85.60 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.94. GlaxoSmithKline has a twelve month low of GBX 1,190.80 ($16.25) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,737 ($23.70). The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.74.

In related news, insider Hal Barron bought 2,422 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,065 ($28.18) per share, for a total transaction of £50,014.30 ($68,241.64).

GlaxoSmithKline Company Profile

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

