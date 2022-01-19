Acerinox (OTCMKTS:ANIOY) Price Target Increased to €16.50 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Acerinox (OTCMKTS:ANIOY) had its price objective increased by Morgan Stanley from €16.30 ($18.52) to €16.50 ($18.75) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Acerinox from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Acerinox in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of Acerinox in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Acerinox in a report on Friday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $11.88.

Shares of ANIOY opened at $7.01 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.40. Acerinox has a fifty-two week low of $5.53 and a fifty-two week high of $7.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.80.

Acerinox (OTCMKTS:ANIOY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter. Acerinox had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 18.68%. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Acerinox will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

Acerinox Company Profile

Acerinox SA is a holding company. It is engaged through its subsidiaries in manufacturing, transformation and marketing of stainless steel products. It operates through the following segments: Flat Stainless Steel Products, Long Stainless Steel Products, and Other. The Flat Stainless Steel Products segment includes slabs, coils, plates, flats, circles, and sheet bars.

