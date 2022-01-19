Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB) Now Covered by Analysts at Loop Capital

Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on GRAB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Grab in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued an overweight rating and a $12.50 price target on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Grab in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Grab in a report on Thursday, December 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $10.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Grab in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an outperform rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Grab presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $11.25.

Shares of GRAB stock opened at $5.54 on Tuesday. Grab has a 1 year low of $5.40 and a 1 year high of $13.29.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GRAB. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Grab in the fourth quarter worth $310,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Grab in the fourth quarter worth $414,000. Finally, Clear Street LLC purchased a new position in Grab in the fourth quarter worth $838,000. Institutional investors own 27.19% of the company’s stock.

Grab Company Profile

Grab Holdings Limited offer superapp in each of food deliveries, mobility and the e-wallets segment of financial services. It operates principally in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam. Grab Holdings Limited, formerly known as Altimeter Growth Corp., is based in MENLO PARK, Calif.

