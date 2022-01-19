F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at KeyCorp

KeyCorp started coverage on shares of F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an overweight rating on the network technology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of F5 Networks from $238.00 to $278.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of F5 Networks from $265.00 to $303.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of F5 Networks from $220.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Evercore ISI raised shares of F5 Networks from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Sunday, January 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of F5 Networks from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $215.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $238.32.

Shares of FFIV opened at $223.50 on Tuesday. F5 Networks has a 1-year low of $174.34 and a 1-year high of $249.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.62, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $233.37 and a 200 day moving average of $213.53.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The network technology company reported $3.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.26. F5 Networks had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 20.89%. The business had revenue of $682.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $671.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that F5 Networks will post 8.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CMO Mika Yamamoto sold 6,118 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.47, for a total value of $1,336,599.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Scot Frazier Rogers sold 7,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.53, for a total transaction of $1,758,726.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,698 shares of company stock worth $9,062,576 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its position in F5 Networks by 16.4% during the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 3,180,097 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $593,597,000 after acquiring an additional 447,727 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in F5 Networks by 361.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 507,047 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $94,645,000 after acquiring an additional 397,114 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in F5 Networks by 87.4% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 820,119 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $166,401,000 after acquiring an additional 382,383 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in F5 Networks by 8,285.1% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 258,094 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $48,176,000 after acquiring an additional 255,016 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in F5 Networks by 9.7% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,008,607 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $399,271,000 after acquiring an additional 177,614 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.66% of the company’s stock.

F5 Networks Company Profile

F5, Inc engages development and provision of software defined application services. It offers the development, marketing and sale of application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company was founded on February 26, 1996 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

