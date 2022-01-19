Willis Lease Finance (NASDAQ:WLFC) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Willis Lease Finance Co. (NASDAQ:WLFC)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $36.17. Willis Lease Finance shares last traded at $35.25, with a volume of 15,327 shares.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $214.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.19 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.89, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.96.

Willis Lease Finance (NASDAQ:WLFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter. Willis Lease Finance had a negative net margin of 0.49% and a negative return on equity of 0.35%. The business had revenue of $70.79 million for the quarter.

In other Willis Lease Finance news, SVP Austin Chandler Willis sold 2,500 shares of Willis Lease Finance stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.28, for a total value of $95,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, President Brian Richard Hole sold 1,309 shares of Willis Lease Finance stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.88, for a total transaction of $49,584.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 52.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Willis Lease Finance by 39.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 907 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Willis Lease Finance by 197.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,120 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Willis Lease Finance in the first quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Willis Lease Finance by 34.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 14,431 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 3,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Latash Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Willis Lease Finance in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,072,000. Institutional investors own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

About Willis Lease Finance (NASDAQ:WLFC)

Willis Lease Finance Corp. engages in the provision of commercial aircraft and aircraft engines services. It operates through the Leasing and Related Operations, and Spare Parts Sales segments. The Leasing and Related Operations segment leases aircraft engines and aircraft and provides related services to a diversified group of commercial aircraft operators and maintenance, repair, and overhaul organizations.

