CBTX, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBTX) Short Interest Update

CBTX, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBTX) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 534,300 shares, a growth of 26.6% from the December 15th total of 422,100 shares. Approximately 2.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 83,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.4 days.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of CBTX by 137.7% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 2,210 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of CBTX by 114.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 2,731 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of CBTX by 89.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 2,910 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of CBTX by 105,216.7% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 6,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of CBTX by 222.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 5,192 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CBTX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th.

Shares of CBTX stock opened at $31.55 on Wednesday. CBTX has a 52-week low of $24.08 and a 52-week high of $33.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $775.50 million, a P/E ratio of 16.69 and a beta of 0.99.

CBTX (NASDAQ:CBTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.22. CBTX had a net margin of 30.95% and a return on equity of 8.38%. The company had revenue of $36.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that CBTX will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. CBTX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.51%.

About CBTX

CBTX, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking solutions to local small and mid-sized businesses and professionals. The company was founded by J. Pat Parsons on January 26, 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

