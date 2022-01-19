Alexco Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:AXU) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Alexco Resource Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:AXU) (TSE:AXR)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.72. Alexco Resource shares last traded at $1.70, with a volume of 768,163 shares.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alexco Resource from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. upgraded Alexco Resource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

Get Alexco Resource alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $257.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.28 and a beta of 1.02.

Alexco Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:AXU) (TSE:AXR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The mining company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $5.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.37 million. Alexco Resource had a negative return on equity of 8.79% and a negative net margin of 49.69%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alexco Resource Corp. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Alexco Resource by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,950,748 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $8,926,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318,887 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alexco Resource during the 2nd quarter worth $9,971,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alexco Resource during the 3rd quarter worth $555,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Alexco Resource by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 288,652 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 12,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Alexco Resource by 298.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 181,964 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 136,352 shares in the last quarter. 27.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Alexco Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:AXU)

Alexco Resource Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral resource properties. It operates through the following business segments: Reclamation Management; Mining; and Corporate and Other. The Environmental Services segment include clean-up of historical liabilities of the Keno Hill Silver District through ERDC under a contract with the Federal Government of Canada.

Further Reading: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Alexco Resource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexco Resource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.