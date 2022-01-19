Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIK) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIK) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 204,600 shares, an increase of 26.8% from the December 15th total of 161,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 343,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund by 1.4% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,280,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,444,000 after purchasing an additional 17,074 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund by 5.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 547,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,928,000 after purchasing an additional 27,780 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund by 1.6% during the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 197,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 3,182 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its stake in Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund by 34.5% during the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 114,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 29,455 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund by 46.2% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 69,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 21,891 shares during the period. 9.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CIK stock opened at $3.41 on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund has a twelve month low of $3.15 and a twelve month high of $3.64.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be given a dividend of $0.0225 per share. This represents a $0.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.92%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 18th.

About Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fund, which engages in investing in the fixed income markets and companies operating across diversified industries. It seeks current income consistent with the preservation of capital by investing primarily in fixed-income securities. The company was founded on February 11, 1987 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

