Summit Insights Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) – Research analysts at Summit Insights raised their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for NetApp in a report released on Wednesday, January 12th. Summit Insights analyst S. Nandury now anticipates that the data storage provider will post earnings of $1.13 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.10. Summit Insights also issued estimates for NetApp’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.21 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.35 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.06 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on NTAP. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of NetApp from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of NetApp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $108.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of NetApp in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of NetApp from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of NetApp from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.47.

NASDAQ NTAP opened at $93.32 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $90.57 and a 200-day moving average of $87.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market cap of $20.74 billion, a PE ratio of 22.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.22. NetApp has a 52-week low of $58.83 and a 52-week high of $96.82.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The data storage provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.07. NetApp had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 136.54%. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in NetApp by 150.4% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 288 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of NetApp by 57.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 300 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of NetApp in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of NetApp in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of NetApp in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. 91.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other NetApp news, CEO George Kurian sold 4,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.52, for a total transaction of $380,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Cesar Cernuda sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.13, for a total transaction of $1,219,820.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,749 shares of company stock worth $3,537,994 over the last ninety days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.54%.

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

