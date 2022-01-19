Accenture plc to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $2.28 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NYSE:ACN)

Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler lowered their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for Accenture in a research note issued on Thursday, January 13th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Ramnani now forecasts that the information technology services provider will post earnings of $2.28 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.55. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $433.00 target price on the stock.

Get Accenture alerts:

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.15. Accenture had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 30.42%. The company had revenue of $14.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Accenture from $342.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $410.00 price objective on shares of Accenture in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Accenture from $395.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Accenture in a report on Sunday, January 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $446.00 price target on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Accenture has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $387.76.

Shares of NYSE ACN opened at $348.28 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $220.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.16. Accenture has a 1 year low of $241.73 and a 1 year high of $417.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $378.17 and a 200 day moving average of $348.26.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 13th will be issued a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 12th. Accenture’s payout ratio is 40.37%.

Accenture declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, September 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to purchase up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Accenture news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.11, for a total value of $1,780,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 1,797 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.47, for a total transaction of $640,576.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 33,300 shares of company stock worth $11,803,727. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Accenture during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Viridian Ria LLC bought a new stake in Accenture during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Accenture by 137.2% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 102 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Accenture during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture in the third quarter worth $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.08% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Featured Article: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.