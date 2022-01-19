Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE) Expected to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.92 Per Share

Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE) – Equities researchers at Truist Financial raised their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Earthstone Energy in a note issued to investors on Friday, January 14th. Truist Financial analyst N. Dingmann now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will earn $0.92 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.84. Truist Financial has a “Buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Earthstone Energy’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.86 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.47 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.46 EPS.

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.11. Earthstone Energy had a negative net margin of 4.08% and a positive return on equity of 7.99%. The business had revenue of $110.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share.

ESTE has been the topic of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Earthstone Energy from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Alliance Global Partners increased their price objective on shares of Earthstone Energy from $20.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Earthstone Energy in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Earthstone Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Earthstone Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.92.

NYSE:ESTE opened at $14.54 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.62 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.27. Earthstone Energy has a 1-year low of $5.05 and a 1-year high of $15.27.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Earthstone Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Earthstone Energy by 329.9% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,896 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 3,757 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Earthstone Energy by 58.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,746 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,124 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Earthstone Energy by 218.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,795 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 6,716 shares during the period. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Earthstone Energy in the second quarter worth about $115,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.15% of the company’s stock.

Earthstone Energy Company Profile

Earthstone Energy, Inc is an independent oil and gas holding company. It engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves. It also focuses on the Midland Basin and Eagle Ford Trend properties. The company was founded on July 7, 1969 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

