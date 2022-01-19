Lamprell (LON:LAM) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Lamprell plc (LON:LAM) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 37.78 ($0.52). Lamprell shares last traded at GBX 36.50 ($0.50), with a volume of 998,140 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market cap of £149.67 million and a PE ratio of -3.07. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 36.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.66.

About Lamprell (LON:LAM)

Lamprell plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides fabrication, engineering, installation, and contracting services to the offshore and onshore oil and gas, and renewable energy industries in the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia. It operates through three segments: Rigs; Engineering Procurement, Construction & Installation (EPCI); and Contracting Services.

