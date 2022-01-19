BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (NYSE:BPT) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.01

BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (NYSE:BPT)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.01 and traded as high as $5.95. BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust shares last traded at $5.77, with a volume of 790,569 shares changing hands.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.19 and its 200 day moving average is $4.01.

BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (NYSE:BPT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.27 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be issued a $0.581 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 40.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 14th. This is an increase from BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BPT. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 259,764 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,325,000 after acquiring an additional 62,262 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust by 398.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 42,089 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 33,648 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $237,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 115,388 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 4,038 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust Company Profile (NYSE:BPT)

BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust engages in owning and administering the royalty interest. The company was founded on February 28, 1989 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

