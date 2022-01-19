Reviewing CBAK Energy Technology (NASDAQ:CBAT) & Stem (NYSE:STEM)

CBAK Energy Technology (NASDAQ:CBAT) and Stem (NYSE:STEM) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and risk.

Risk & Volatility

CBAK Energy Technology has a beta of 3.08, meaning that its share price is 208% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Stem has a beta of 0.01, meaning that its share price is 99% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares CBAK Energy Technology and Stem’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CBAK Energy Technology 119.23% -7.89% -4.05% Stem N/A 2.73% 1.01%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for CBAK Energy Technology and Stem, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CBAK Energy Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A Stem 0 0 5 0 3.00

Stem has a consensus price target of $37.40, suggesting a potential upside of 165.25%. Given Stem’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Stem is more favorable than CBAK Energy Technology.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares CBAK Energy Technology and Stem’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CBAK Energy Technology $37.57 million 2.86 -$7.81 million $0.56 2.16 Stem N/A N/A -$112.63 million N/A N/A

CBAK Energy Technology has higher revenue and earnings than Stem.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

7.2% of CBAK Energy Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.9% of Stem shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.6% of CBAK Energy Technology shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

About CBAK Energy Technology

CBAK Energy Technology, Inc. engages in the manufacture, commercialization, and distribution of lithium ion rechargeable batteries. The firm offers aluminum-case cell, battery pack, cylindrical cell, lithium polymer cell, and high-power lithium battery cell types of Li-ion rechargeable batteries. Its products are used for electronic vehicles; light electric vehicles; and electric tools, energy storage, uninterruptible power supply, and high power applications. The company was founded ion October 4, 1999 and is headquartered in Dalian, China.

About Stem

Stem, Inc. operates as an energy technology company in the United States. The company offers energy storage solutions with Athena, an artificial intelligence powered analytics platform to optimize energy use by automatically switching between battery power, onsite generation, and grid power. It serves commercial and industrial enterprises, independent power producers, renewable project developers, utilities, and grid operators. The company is headquartered in Millbrae, California.

