Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA) to Sell

Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Gamida Cell Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing cell therapies to cure cancer and rare and serious hematologic diseases. The company’s product pipeline consists of NiCord and NAM-NK which are in clinical stage. It operates primarily in the United States, the European Union and internationally. Gamida Cell Ltd. is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel. “

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on GMDA. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Gamida Cell from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Gamida Cell from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Gamida Cell from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on Gamida Cell in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Gamida Cell from $23.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.79.

NASDAQ GMDA opened at $2.22 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 5.22 and a current ratio of 5.22. The company has a market capitalization of $131.42 million, a P/E ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 1.92. Gamida Cell has a one year low of $2.10 and a one year high of $15.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.96.

Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.15. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.30) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Gamida Cell will post -1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Gamida Cell during the third quarter worth $39,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gamida Cell during the second quarter worth $68,000. Guild Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Gamida Cell during the third quarter valued at $71,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Gamida Cell during the second quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Gamida Cell during the second quarter valued at $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.52% of the company’s stock.

About Gamida Cell

Gamida Cell Ltd. operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development of cell therapies to cure blood cancer and rare serious hematologic diseases. The company was founded by Tony Peled and Menashe Levy in 1998 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel.

