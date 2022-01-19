Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc is a clinical-stage company employing its innovative asset-centric business model to discover, develop and ultimately deliver impactful medicines to patients. Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc is based in Cambridge, United Kingdom. “

Centessa Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $8.71 on Monday. Centessa Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $8.47 and a 12 month high of $26.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.41.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.10. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Centessa Pharmaceuticals will post -2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Rubertis Francesco De purchased 60,304 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.62 per share, with a total value of $761,036.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Medicxi Ventures Management (J purchased 34,326 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.82 per share, for a total transaction of $440,059.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 238,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,891,263 over the last 90 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 45.6% during the third quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 8,384 shares during the last quarter. Boxer Capital LLC increased its holdings in Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 47.6% during the 3rd quarter. Boxer Capital LLC now owns 1,334,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,282,000 after purchasing an additional 430,000 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 202.2% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 302,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,047,000 after purchasing an additional 202,200 shares during the period. RA Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 179.4% during the 3rd quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,577,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,737,000 after purchasing an additional 2,296,794 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Centessa Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $128,000. 63.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Centessa Pharmaceuticals Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers life-altering and life-enhancing medicines to patients. Its products pipeline include Lixivaptan, a vasopressin V2 receptor small molecule inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical development for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease; SerpinPC, an activated protein C inhibitor, which is in Phase 2a clinical development for the treatment of hemophilia A and B; Imgatuzumab, an anti-EGFR monoclonal antibody expected to enter a Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma, as well as is being considered for the treatment of other solid tumors in the context of combination treatment with immunotherapy; and ZF874, a small molecule chemical chaperone folding corrector of the Z variant of alpha-1-antitrypsin in Phase 1 clinical development for the treatment of alpha-1-antitrypsin deficiency.

