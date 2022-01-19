The City Pub Group (LON:CPC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

The City Pub Group (LON:CPC)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 115 ($1.57) price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 5.50% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 160 ($2.18) target price on shares of The City Pub Group in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 180 ($2.46) price objective on shares of The City Pub Group in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 160 ($2.18) price objective on shares of The City Pub Group in a research note on Thursday, November 4th.

LON CPC opened at GBX 109 ($1.49) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of £113.22 million and a P/E ratio of -26.59. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 101.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 113.10. The City Pub Group has a twelve month low of GBX 86 ($1.17) and a twelve month high of GBX 147 ($2.01). The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.96.

The City Pub Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and manages an estate of pubs. The company's pub estate comprises 45 free houses located primarily in London, Cathedral cities, and market towns. Its portfolio primarily consists of freehold and managed pubs that provide a range of drinks and food tailored for its pubs' customers.

