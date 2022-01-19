GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GFL Environmental Inc. provides environmental services principally in North America. It offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure & soil remediation and liquid waste management services. GFL Environmental Inc. is headquartered in Vaughan, Ontario. “

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on GFL. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on GFL Environmental from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on GFL Environmental from C$50.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. CIBC raised their price target on GFL Environmental from C$53.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on GFL Environmental from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded GFL Environmental from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, GFL Environmental presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.68.

GFL stock opened at $33.56 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.66. GFL Environmental has a fifty-two week low of $26.79 and a fifty-two week high of $43.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market cap of $11.19 billion, a PE ratio of -15.76 and a beta of 1.14.

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.15. GFL Environmental had a negative net margin of 17.57% and a positive return on equity of 2.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. GFL Environmental’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that GFL Environmental will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in shares of GFL Environmental in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GFL Environmental in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in shares of GFL Environmental in the third quarter valued at about $63,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of GFL Environmental by 100.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of GFL Environmental by 692.2% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 2,478 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.02% of the company’s stock.

GFL Environmental Company Profile

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

