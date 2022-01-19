Danone (EPA:BN) Given a €75.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €75.00 ($85.23) target price on Danone (EPA:BN) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on BN. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €54.00 ($61.36) price objective on shares of Danone in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a €70.00 ($79.55) price objective on shares of Danone in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €51.50 ($58.52) price objective on shares of Danone in a research note on Friday, January 14th. UBS Group set a €45.00 ($51.14) target price on Danone in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €51.00 ($57.95) target price on Danone in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Danone has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €61.02 ($69.34).

EPA BN opened at €57.68 ($65.55) on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of €55.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of €58.23. Danone has a 52 week low of €61.87 ($70.31) and a 52 week high of €72.13 ($81.97).

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, drinks, and beverages; plant-based products; and ice creams, desserts, and nutritional powdered protein products under the Actimel, Activia, Alpro, Aptamil, Danette, Danio, Danonino, evian, Nutricia, Nutrilon, Volvic, as well as under the licensed brands, including International Delight, Dunkin' Donuts, and Bailey's.

