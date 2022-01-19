iRhythm Technologies, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of ($1.10) Per Share (NASDAQ:IRTC)

iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) – Research analysts at Truist Financial dropped their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of iRhythm Technologies in a research report issued on Thursday, January 13th. Truist Financial analyst D. Rescott now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.10) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.97). Truist Financial also issued estimates for iRhythm Technologies’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.98) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.94) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.97) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($3.99) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.69) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.77) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($3.17) EPS.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.09) by $0.28. The company had revenue of $85.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.65 million. iRhythm Technologies had a negative net margin of 24.55% and a negative return on equity of 25.06%. iRhythm Technologies’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.17) earnings per share.

IRTC has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of iRhythm Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of iRhythm Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $110.00 to $137.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $120.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, assumed coverage on shares of iRhythm Technologies in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $156.73.

Shares of IRTC stock opened at $132.98 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.93 and a quick ratio of 3.81. The firm has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of -49.62 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of $109.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.37. iRhythm Technologies has a 1-year low of $41.66 and a 1-year high of $286.19.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IRTC. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 190.0% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in iRhythm Technologies by 625.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in iRhythm Technologies by 44.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in iRhythm Technologies by 65.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in iRhythm Technologies by 232.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 94.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iRhythm Technologies Company Profile

iRhythm Technologies, Inc engages in the development of monitoring and diagnostic solutions for detection of cardiac arrhythmias. It offers Zio XT, is a wearable patch-based biosensor, continuously records, and stores ECG data from every patient heartbeat for up to 14 consecutive days; and Zio AT, also provides ECG data but also provides physicians with actionable notifications during the wear period.

