BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Expected to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.86 Per Share

BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) – Analysts at Oppenheimer dropped their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for BorgWarner in a report issued on Thursday, January 13th. Oppenheimer analyst N. Kaye now expects that the auto parts company will post earnings of $0.86 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.12. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for BorgWarner’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.28 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.52 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.35 EPS.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.08. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 5.07%. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on BorgWarner from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised BorgWarner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on BorgWarner from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays boosted their price objective on BorgWarner from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on BorgWarner from $52.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BorgWarner presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.23.

Shares of NYSE BWA opened at $48.96 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.32. BorgWarner has a one year low of $38.38 and a one year high of $55.55. The company has a market capitalization of $11.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.47.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Investments LLC raised its stake in BorgWarner by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 150,704 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $6,792,000 after buying an additional 8,275 shares during the period. Salem Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in BorgWarner by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Salem Capital Management Inc. now owns 108,314 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,882,000 after buying an additional 2,650 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in BorgWarner during the 4th quarter worth $156,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its stake in BorgWarner by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 5,386 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the period. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 59.9% in the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 11,341 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 4,247 shares during the period. 92.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total value of $147,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is 21.12%.

About BorgWarner

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

