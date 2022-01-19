National Bank (NBHC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, January 20th. Analysts expect National Bank to post earnings of $0.62 per share for the quarter.

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. National Bank had a net margin of 30.41% and a return on equity of 11.78%. The business had revenue of $76.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect National Bank to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of National Bank stock opened at $46.59 on Wednesday. National Bank has a 1 year low of $33.10 and a 1 year high of $47.92. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.84 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is $44.71.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. National Bank’s payout ratio is presently 28.03%.

In related news, insider Richard U. Jr. Newfield sold 13,491 shares of National Bank stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.23, for a total value of $610,197.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard U. Jr. Newfield sold 4,900 shares of National Bank stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.41, for a total transaction of $222,509.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,091 shares of company stock worth $909,904. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of National Bank by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 153,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,791,000 after buying an additional 9,536 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of National Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at $273,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of National Bank by 48.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 1,668 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.46% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th.

National Bank Company Profile

National Bank Holdings Corp. is a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking products to both commercial and consumer clients. It operates under the following brand names: Bank Midwest in Kansas and Missouri, Community Banks of Colorado in Colorado, and Hillcrest Bank in Texas, Utah and New Mexico.

