Texas Capital Bancshares (TCBI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, January 20th. Analysts expect Texas Capital Bancshares to post earnings of $0.92 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.33). Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 23.46% and a return on equity of 8.98%. The company had revenue of $215.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. Texas Capital Bancshares’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Texas Capital Bancshares to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Texas Capital Bancshares alerts:

NASDAQ:TCBI opened at $65.40 on Wednesday. Texas Capital Bancshares has a one year low of $54.27 and a one year high of $93.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 14.41 and a beta of 1.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $60.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.57.

TCBI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $69.00 price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Texas Capital Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.39.

In other Texas Capital Bancshares news, Director Robert W. Stallings bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $58.50 per share, with a total value of $292,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert W. Stallings bought 16,446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $61.62 per share, for a total transaction of $1,013,402.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 31,697 shares of company stock worth $1,924,577. 0.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Texas Capital Bancshares stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 5,094 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

Texas Capital Bancshares Company Profile

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Texas Capital Bank NA. It provides commercial banking services to its customers in Texas and concentrates on middle market commercial businesses and successful professionals and entrepreneurs. The firm loan portfolio comprises of commercial loans, real estate loans, construction loans and letters of credit; business deposit products include commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, cash concentration accounts, and other treasury management services, including an on-line system; trust and wealth management services include investment management, personal trust and estate services, custodial services, retirement accounts and related services.

Recommended Story: What is a short straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.