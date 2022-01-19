Qualtrics International (XM) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, January 26th. Analysts expect Qualtrics International to post earnings of ($0.44) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $271.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.18 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Qualtrics International to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:XM opened at $26.38 on Wednesday. Qualtrics International has a 52 week low of $25.91 and a 52 week high of $57.28. The firm has a market cap of $14.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.66, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41.

In other Qualtrics International news, Director Vi (Gp) L.L.C. Slta bought 308,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $32.01 per share, for a total transaction of $9,881,422.98. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Robert W. Bachman bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $36.75 per share, for a total transaction of $367,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 786,107 shares of company stock worth $25,414,450. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Qualtrics International stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM) by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,649,637 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 280,737 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.32% of Qualtrics International worth $63,097,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 15.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on XM. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Qualtrics International from $53.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Qualtrics International in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Qualtrics International from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Qualtrics International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Qualtrics International from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.94.

Qualtrics International Company Profile

Qualtrics International Inc provides an experience management platform for organizations to design, manage, and improve customer, employee, product, and brand experiences of businesses. The company offers Qualtrics XM Platform, a system of action that allows organizations to design new breakthrough experiences; and continuously improve broken experiences through identifying issues, addressing the root cause, and then overhauling processes before they manifest as lower trending satisfaction scores.

