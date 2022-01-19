Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) to Buy

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $4.75 price objective on the mining company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 13.64% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “ENDEAVOUR SILVER CORP. is a small-cap silver mining company focused on the growth of its silver production, reserves and resources in Mexico. The expansion programs now underway at Endeavour’s two operating mines, Guanacevi in Durango State and Guanajuato in Guanajuato state, coupled with the Company’s acquisition and exploration programs in Mexico should enable Endeavour to join the ranks of top primary silver producers worldwide. Endeavour stands out from other silver mining companies for the strong organic growth potential of its core assets, its high silver grades and leverage, the substantial exploration upside of its Mexican mining properties, and the significant under-utilized capacities of the Guanacevi and Bolanitos plants. “

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on EXK. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Endeavour Silver in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. CIBC decreased their price objective on Endeavour Silver from C$8.25 to C$8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Endeavour Silver from C$5.25 to C$6.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Endeavour Silver has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.73.

Shares of Endeavour Silver stock opened at $4.18 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $712.78 million, a PE ratio of 19.95 and a beta of 1.40. Endeavour Silver has a 12 month low of $3.69 and a 12 month high of $7.76. The company has a current ratio of 4.97, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.70.

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The mining company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.05). Endeavour Silver had a net margin of 19.34% and a return on equity of 5.55%. The firm had revenue of $34.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.63 million. Analysts predict that Endeavour Silver will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marotta Asset Management purchased a new stake in Endeavour Silver in the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Endeavour Silver during the 3rd quarter valued at about $104,000. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Endeavour Silver by 31.8% during the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 63,400 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 15,300 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in Endeavour Silver during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,638,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Endeavour Silver during the 3rd quarter valued at about $350,000. 24.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Endeavour Silver Company Profile

Endeavour Silver Corp. operates as a mineral company. It engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, development and exploitation of precious metal properties in Mexico and Chile. The firm’s projects include Terronera property in Jalisco, El Compas property, Guanacevi Mine in Durango, Bolanitos Mines in Guanajuato, and Parral project in Chihuahua, Mexico.

