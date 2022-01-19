Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI) Rating Lowered to Sell at The Goldman Sachs Group

Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI) was downgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gold Fields from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Gold Fields from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $10.50 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th.

Get Gold Fields alerts:

NYSE:GFI opened at $9.84 on Monday. Gold Fields has a 12 month low of $7.75 and a 12 month high of $12.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.56.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Gold Fields by 49.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,658,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,459,000 after purchasing an additional 4,832,543 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gold Fields by 644.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,240,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,644,000 after buying an additional 4,536,742 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Gold Fields in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,726,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gold Fields by 106.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,432,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,348,000 after buying an additional 2,802,747 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Gold Fields by 1,856.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,811,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,020,000 after buying an additional 2,667,609 shares during the period. 26.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gold Fields Company Profile

Gold Fields Ltd. is a gold mining company, which engages in the production of gold and operation of mines. Its operating mines are located in Australia, Ghana, Peru, and South Africa. The company was founded on May 03, 1968 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

Featured Story: What is a Secondary Public Offering?

Receive News & Ratings for Gold Fields Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gold Fields and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.