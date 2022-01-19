Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI) Rating Lowered to Sell at The Goldman Sachs Group

Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI) was downgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.
Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gold Fields from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Gold Fields from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $10.50 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th.
NYSE:GFI opened at $9.84 on Monday. Gold Fields has a 12 month low of $7.75 and a 12 month high of $12.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.56.
Gold Fields Company Profile
Gold Fields Ltd. is a gold mining company, which engages in the production of gold and operation of mines. Its operating mines are located in Australia, Ghana, Peru, and South Africa. The company was founded on May 03, 1968 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.
