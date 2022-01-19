National Grid (NYSE:NGG) Rating Lowered to Hold at Societe Generale

National Grid (NYSE:NGG) was downgraded by research analysts at Societe Generale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Bernstein Bank lowered shares of National Grid from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from 1,120.00 to 1,105.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of National Grid in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National Grid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of National Grid in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of National Grid from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $1,120.00 to $1,105.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, National Grid has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $764.00.

NYSE NGG opened at $73.80 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $69.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.07. National Grid has a 1 year low of $55.89 and a 1 year high of $74.07.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Guardian Capital Advisors LP grew its stake in National Grid by 4.4% during the second quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 164,124 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,578,000 after buying an additional 6,934 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in National Grid by 3.3% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in National Grid by 28.3% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 44,792 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,675,000 after buying an additional 9,882 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. grew its stake in National Grid by 2.4% during the third quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 408,444 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $24,356,000 after buying an additional 9,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in National Grid by 6,299.1% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 58,552 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $916,000 after buying an additional 57,637 shares in the last quarter. 3.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

National Grid Company Profile

National Grid Plc engages in the transmission and distribution of electricity and gas. It operates through the following segments: UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, U.S. Regulated, and National Grid Ventures and Other. The UK Electricity Transmission segment focuses on the electricity transmission networks in England and Wales and Great Britain system operator.

