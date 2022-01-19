National Grid (NYSE:NGG) Rating Lowered to Hold at Societe Generale

National Grid (NYSE:NGG) was downgraded by research analysts at Societe Generale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.
Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Bernstein Bank lowered shares of National Grid from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from 1,120.00 to 1,105.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of National Grid in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National Grid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of National Grid in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of National Grid from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $1,120.00 to $1,105.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, National Grid has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $764.00.
NYSE NGG opened at $73.80 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $69.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.07. National Grid has a 1 year low of $55.89 and a 1 year high of $74.07.
National Grid Company Profile
National Grid Plc engages in the transmission and distribution of electricity and gas. It operates through the following segments: UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, U.S. Regulated, and National Grid Ventures and Other. The UK Electricity Transmission segment focuses on the electricity transmission networks in England and Wales and Great Britain system operator.
Read More: What is basic economics?
Receive News & Ratings for National Grid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Grid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.